Singapore confirms first case of Wuhan virus

SINGAPORE - A China national has tested positive for the Wuhan virus in Singapore, with another likely to have the virus.

The 66-year-old man, a Wuhan resident, arrived in Singapore with nine travelling companions on Monday (Jan 20), and stayed at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa resort, the Ministry of Health said at a briefing on Thursday night (Jan 23).

A 53-year-old woman, also a China national but not travelling with the group, has come up positive in preliminary tests, which are awaiting confirmation.

In addition, the man's son, 37, is a suspected case and has also been warded, while the rest of the group are being quarantined and monitored for two weeks.

However, there was no evidence that the virus had spread to anyone here, the ministry said.

After widening the net to include screening of temperatures of all air travellers from China, the number of suspected cases in Singapore has increased.

The ministry said that in total, it has had 28 suspected cases aged one to 78 years. Seven people have been cleared.

"All measures will be taken to contain its possible spread," said the ministry's director of communicable diseases Vernon Lee.

More cases are expected, he added, given the large number of cases in China and high travel volume from the country to Singapore.