Singapore core inflation at 1.4% on year in April, lower than expected

SINGAPORE — Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose 1.4 per cent in April from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday (May 25), below economists' expectations.

The core inflation rate, which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs, was lower than the median forecast of 1.7 per cent in a Reuters poll.

Headline inflation was 1.8 per cent in annual terms in April, also lower than the two per cent seen in the poll.

In April, the central bank tightened monetary policy and raised its 2026 forecasts for both core inflation and headline inflation to a range of 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent, up from one per cent to two per cent previously.

[[nid:736577]]