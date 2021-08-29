Singapore crosses 80% Covid-19 vaccination milestone: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - The nation's Covid-19 vaccination rate has reached a new milestone, with 80 per cent of the population having received two doses of the vaccine as at Sunday (Aug 29).

Revealing this in a Facebook post on Sunday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said: "Singapore has taken another step forward in making ourselves more resilient to Covid-19."

Mr Ong said more than 4,300 homebound individuals have received their Covid-19 jab by the home vaccination teams.

We have crossed another milestone, where 80% of our population has received their full regimen of two doses. It means... Posted by Ong Ye Kung on Saturday, August 28, 2021

The Health Ministry receives about 700 requests for home vaccinations each week and it has tripled its home vaccination teams from 11 to 33 teams with help from 200 volunteer doctors and nurses and the Singapore Armed Forces, he said.

As a result, waiting time has been halved from eight weeks to four weeks, he added.

"We aim to complete all home vaccinations by end-Sept. That will be another important step forward," he said.

On Friday, the Health Ministry said that three unvaccinated seniors died of Covid-19 complications on Thursday and Friday. Two were "non-ambulatory and had limited movement outside of their homes", the ministry said in its nightly update.

ALSO READ: What life will be like for the unvaccinated in Singapore