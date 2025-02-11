Singapore to deport Malaysian PR and his Iranian wife over national security concerns

A Malaysian PR and his Iranian wife will be deported and banned from entering Singapore after they were discovered to be engaging in activities that threaten Singapore's security.

The long-term visit pass of Parvane Heidaridehkordi, 38, has been cancelled and her 65-year-old husband Soo Thean Ling's permanent resident status has been revoked, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday (Feb 10).

According to MHA, Parvane was involved in the operations of a Singapore-registered travel agency which sponsored visa applications by terrorism-linked foreigners looking to enter Singapore.

Investigations found that the travel agency — which has since been deregistered — was a front for an operation directed by a foreigner based overseas.

Soo also attempted to register a new company to undertake their travel agency business in Singapore on two occasions after the authorities started investigating the above-mentioned travel agency.

He intended for his wife to operate these businesses, which would "likely have facilitated Parvane's continued involvement in supporting the entry of terrorism-linked individuals" into Singapore, said MHA.

Both company registration applications filed by Soo were rejected on national security grounds.

Parvane and Soo were declared prohibited immigrants due to her involvement in activities that threatened Singapore's security and Soo being her family member, said MHA.

"Foreigners in Singapore found to be engaging in activities which pose security risks are liable to have their immigration facilities revoked, and be deported," the ministry added.

