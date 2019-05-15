Singapore DJ recovers phone 4 months after losing it in Hokkaido snow

When he lost his mobile phone at a ski resort in Japan, he thought it was gone forever.

Four months later, the iPhone 8 Plus made its way back to UFM1003 DJ Lee Hong Qing, much to his surprise.

He told Shin Min Daily News that he had gone to Hokkaido with his friends for a holiday this January. As it was the winter season, they specifically went to Niseko, a renowned ski resort to ski.

He was exceptionally excited as it was his first time skiing outdoors. They took a cable car to the top to slide down the snowy slopes, and take photos of the beautiful scenery while skiing.

"I kept my phone in the front pocket of my coat so that I could take photos at any time."

"But after a few minutes, I realised that my phone was missing and that I forgot to zip up my pocket," Lee said.

Lee and his friends tried searching for his phone by retracing the route they took, but they were unable to find anything as it was buried under about a metre of snow. They gave up eventually and Lee bought a new mobile.

The surprise came when he received an email from an Australian man named Daniel Hibbins on Mother's Day (May 12). Daniel wrote that he was at Niseko ski resort the day before and saw a mobile phone submerged in the water.

"Daniel said the snow had melted so he decided to retrieve the phone. He found the phone to be in a working condition after charging it.

"Because the phone was not locked, he was able to contact me through the details in my phone and asked me what he should do with the mobile phone," Lee said.

Daniel is a kind man, Lee said, and the recovery of his lost item is his Mother's Day miracle.

asiaone@mm2entertainment.com