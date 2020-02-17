Singapore downgrades 2020 economic growth forecast on coronavirus impact

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Monday (Feb 17) downgraded its economic growth forecast to between -0.5 and 1.5 per cent - indicating a possible recession - due to a weakened outlook after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The MTI also said growth is expected to come in at around 0.5 per cent, the mid-point of the forecast range. In November, the MTI forecast economic expansion of between 0.5 and 2.5 per cent for 2020.

Mr Gabriel Lim, permanent secretary for trade and industry, said that the last time Singapore suffered a recession was in 2001, when full year gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by about 1 per cent.

However, he stressed that MTI's baseline view at this point for 2020 is for GDP growth to come in at around 0.5 per cent.

"As the Covid-19 situation is still evolving, there is a significant degree of uncertainty over the length and severity of the outbreak, and hence its overall impact," Mr Lim told a media briefing on Monday.

He also noted that the economy shrank by 0.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2003, amid the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak. Growth bounced back to record a 5.3 per cent expansion in the third quarter, ending full-year 2003 with a positive 4.5 per cent growth, he said.

Mr Edward Robinson, deputy managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said the central bank was prepared to recalibrate its monetary policy should the outlook of the economy change significantly as a result of the outbreak.

But he reiterated MAS comments on Feb 5 that there is sufficient room within the current policy band to accommodate an easing of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) in line with the weakening of economic conditions.

The MTI said its earlier forecasts made in November for growth in 2020 was premised on a modest pickup in global growth, along with a recovery in the global electronics cycle.

"Since then, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has affected China, Singapore and many countries around the world," it said.

"The outlook for the Singapore economy has weakened since the last review in November. In particular, the Covid-19 outbreak is expected to affect the Singapore economy through several channels," said the MTI in a press release.

The ministry said that the economy grew by 0.7 per cent in 2019, the same as its advance estimate and the slowest growth since 2009 when growth stood at just 0.1 per cent.