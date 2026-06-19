singapore

Singapore eighth most peaceful country in the world, top in Asia

Singapore eighth most peaceful country in the world, top in Asia
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Darren Wong
Wong Dao EnPUBLISHED ONJune 19, 2026 8:59 AMBYWong Dao En

Singapore has been ranked the eighth most peaceful country, and the most peaceful in Asia, according to the Global Peace Index 2026 published on June 9.

The report, which is being published every year since 2007, scored the Republic 1.435 on the index, which is made up of 23 quantitative and qualitative indicators each weighted on a scale of one to five. The lower the score, the more peaceful the country is.

As such, Singapore upheld the spot as the most peaceful country in Asia, followed by Japan (10) and Malaysia (12).

Topping the list for the 19th consecutive year is Iceland with a score of 1.161, followed by New Zealand with 1.343 and Switzerland with 1.363.

In contrast, Russia was listed as the least peaceful with a score of 3.367, followed by Sudan with 3.195 and Democratic Republic of the Congo with 3.189.

The Global Peace Index, which is calculated by Australian think tank Institute of Economics & Peace, examines the safety and stability across 163 countries and territories worldwide, covering 99.7 per cent of the world's population.

The index derives the results by measuring different factors, such as domestic and internal conflict, societal safety and security, and militarisation.

The report also highlighted that there has been a dip in peacefulness on average worldwide, deteriorating by 0.7 per cent over the past year.

This is the 12th consecutive year where peacefulness has deteriorated, the report said, adding that there are 56 ongoing conflicts in the world now, the most since World War II.

Top 10 most peaceful countries 

RankingCountryScore
1Iceland1.161
2New Zealand1.343
3Switzerland1.363
4Slovenia1.369
5Ireland1.371
6Austria1.421
7Portugal1.427
8Singapore1.435
9Finland1.478
10Japan1.489

Top 10 least peaceful countries

RankingCountryScore
1Russia3.367
2Sudan3.195
3DR Congo3.189
4Ukraine3.184
5Israel3.124
6South Sudan3.116
7Afghanistan3.106
8Yemen3.081
9Syria3.067
10Mali2.996

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com

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