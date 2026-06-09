Singapore to tighten enforcement efforts against illegal gambling during World Cup 2026

Enforcement efforts against illegal gambling during the Fifa World Cup 2026 will be intensified, the authorities said.

The tournament takes place from June 11 to July 19 and is co-hosted across US, Canada and Mexico.

In a joint statement on Tuesday (June 9), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said the operations aim at deter illegal gambling operators and those involved in unauthorised betting activities.

It warned that unlike licensed operators, illegal gambling platforms do not provide responsible gambling safeguards and can expose individuals and their families to significant financial and social harm.

The ministries added that all gambling activities in Singapore are illegal unless authorised, with Singapore Pools being the only operator licensed to provide lotteries, sports betting and remote gambling services.

In the statement, the authorities said that the police conduct regular enforcement operations against illegal gambling operators.

"To combat illegal online gambling, (the police) issues directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act requiring online service providers to restrict access to illegal online gambling services and advertisements," said MSF and MHA.

"SPF also works with stakeholders to terminate local phone numbers used to advertise illegal gambling services, and block bank account and credit card payments linked to illegal online gambling."

Public awareness campaign

Alongside enforcement measures, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) will intensify public education with a new campaign, "Every Bet Costs Something", which features a video depicting a young father losing everything that matters to him.

The video will be screened during football matches on TV, across digital and social media platforms, and at locations near betting outlets.

"We want people to enjoy the games without falling into problem gambling. When betting spirals out of control, you may lose everything that truly matters," said NCPG chairman Sim Gim Guan.

"We urge everyone to recognise the signs of problem gambling and seek professional help early if you or someone you know needs support."

Separately, the National Crime Prevention Council will launch a public education campaign to raise awareness of the risks and penalties of illegal betting, with advertisements and banners online and in physical spaces, as well as materials distributed at community events.

Members of the public who encounter illegal gambling websites or advertisements are encouraged to report them to the police at 1800-255-000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness, while those seeking help for gambling-related issues can contact the NCPG helpline.

Those found guilty of conducting illegal gambling activities face fines of up to $500,000 and jail terms of up to seven years.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com