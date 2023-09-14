Singapore Exchange names Michael Syn as president

Singapore Exchange (SGX) has appointed Michael Syn as its new president, the bourse operator said on Thursday (Sept 14).

Syn was the exchange's head of equities.

SGX also announced a new structure to capitalise on its multi-asset offering and further scale the business across products and platforms.

Under the new structure, all of its business lines, except indexes, would be under the purview of Syn in his new role as president and head of the global markets division.

Indexes will be led by the Chief Financial Officer Ng Yao Loong.

"Our new structure will enable us to capitalise on the immense growth opportunities from rising capital flows into Asia," said SGX's chief executive Loh Boon Chye.

