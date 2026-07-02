'A little goes a long way': Singapore family donates $10k to helper's hometown in Indonesia

What began as an employer-helper relationship for one Singapore household has grown into a close bond over the years, with the family travelling to their helper's hometown in Indonesia to attend her wedding and extend support to the local community.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Richard Kwok, 49, shared how the family's four-year relationship with his helper, Anisa, 27, had grown into a close, family-like friendship that extended far beyond work.

"It is hard to find a good helper, and we have had our fair share of bad experiences. So when Anisa first came to us, she was very hardworking, and over time, we developed a close bond," said the father of two.

Kwok added that the family has also travelled overseas with Anisa, including a trip to New Zealand last year.

However, it was only after spending a week in Anisa's hometown of Indramayu from June 21 to attend her wedding that Kwok felt compelled to support the local community.

"Visiting Anisa's hometown for her wedding really showed me how lucky we are back home. Many of the children there do not have access to necessities that we enjoy here," said Kwok.

As a gesture of support, Kwok said he donated $10,000 to renovate a preschool in the village.

"The renovation included the installation of a brand-new school gate to improve safety and security, new flooring and tiles for classrooms and corridors, as well as repairs to deteriorated classroom walls," said Kwok.

Beyond upgrading the school's facilities, Kwok said that teachers and students also received stationery sets, school bags, lunch sets, souvenirs and financial assistance to support their education.

"Sometimes a little goes a long way, and to us, education might be a given, but to some children, it is something they truly appreciate."

Kwok added that he and his wife also organised a community outreach programme for local residents, with each family receiving household essentials and cash assistance.

Helper gifted watches, handbag, gold jewellery

While supporting the local community was meaningful to Kwok and his wife, they also took the opportunity to celebrate Anisa's wedding by presenting her with gifts.

"When she first told us that she was going to get married back in her hometown of Indramayu, my family and I were very happy for her," said Kwok.

He added that among the items gifted were watches, a handbag, a soft toy for her younger sister, cash and a pair of gold earrings.

"Her family back home were not well-off and she has a stepfather to care for, so this is just our little way of thanking her and hoping that this would be an unforgettable and best day for her," he added.

Although they were unable to do much sightseeing because of time constraints, Kwok said he hopes to return to Indramayu in the future.

"It's a really nice place, and I hope to revisit one day when I have the time and of course to see how the school will be better improved there," he said.

"Even though we did not get to visit many tourist attractions, it was overall a very memorable and meaningful trip."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com