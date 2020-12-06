Singapore found to be the worst waste producer (per capita) in the world: Report

On Wednesday (June 10), the Instagram account of Bloomberg Green put out a rather alarming graph.

Comparing the amounts of solid waste produced by 22 key countries around the world, Singapore sits right on top of the heap. According to the graph (with data sourced from World Bank), the Little Red Dot generates way more waste than the likes of the United States, Canada and Germany.

Or even China for that matter, which is ranked in the bottom three of the graph alongside the Philippines and Vietnam.

That’s insane, you might think — how can a country with a smaller land area than Hong Kong put out so much more trash than the entirety of the US?

The key thing to note here, however, is that the data refers to the amount of solid waste produced per capita. With such a dense population in tiny Singapore (and not enough people capable or intending to live waste-free), the graph doesn’t actually show that the country is producing way more trash than the whole of China.

What it does show is that a Singapore resident produces nearly 1,400kg of solid waste on an average scale, which is still pretty unnerving.

The graph was released as part of the inaugural print issue of Bloomberg Green, Bloomberg’s quarterly magazine featuring premier climate journalism. Fortunately, we’re not the worst offenders when it comes to things like open dumping and landfills.

PHOTO: Issuu screengrab

In the comments section of the Bloomberg Green post, folks demonstrated confusion over why Singapore is considered the top waste producer — though others reminded them about the whole ‘per capita’ thing.

PHOTO: Instagram screengrabs

ilyas@asiaone.com