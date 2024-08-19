Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny retires from international football after 20 years

20 years after his international debut, Singapore Lions' goalkeeper Hassan Sunny said the time has come for him to step aside and let the younger ones take over.

The 40-year old announced his retirement from international football in an Instagram post on Sunday (Aug 18) afternoon.

According to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), Hassan made his professional football debut in 2003 when he joined Geylang United from the National Football Academy.

In 2004, he made his international debut for Singapore against India. In September 2022, Hassan achieved his 100th cap against the same opponents.

He became the 15th Singaporean to hit the century mark, alongside household names such as goalkeeper David Lee, defender Samad Allapitchay, midfielder Nazri Nasir, and striker Fandi Ahmad.

"It's been a long journey, man." he said in an interview with FAS after receiving his century cap in 2022. "I am thankful that I am still part of the national team, and I think it is all down to patience and hard work", he said.

Many will remember how Hassan shot to fame in June this year after his performance in the World Cup qualifier match against Thailand.

That night, he made 11 saves to deny Thailand the three-goal winning margin they needed to qualify over China.

In the weeks that followed, Hassan became popular with Chinese fans who flocked to his nasi padang stall in Tampines to show their love and support.

[[nid:689607]]

But the goalkeeper, who currently plays for Singapore Premier League club Abirex Niigata, did not put up a good performance only that night.

In 2016, The Daily Telegraph ranked him 18th on its list of the top 20 goalkeepers in the world. The list placed him alongside the likes of Petr Cech, Manuel Neur and David De Gea. In fact, Hassan ranked higher that England's Jack Butland.

In 2014, he became the only goalkeeper to win the S-League player of the year award while playing for then-Warriors FC. His performances earned him a move to join Thai Premier League side Army United in 2015. Hassan went on to be named in the league's team of the season after an impressive debut season with the Thai side.

He is no stranger to competition and patience.

In the earlier part of his career, Hassan had to bide his time playing second and third fiddle to the likes of Rezal Hassan, Lionel Lewis, Shahril Jantan and Izwan Mahbud. His batchbates from the National Football Academy, Baihakki Kaizan and Shahril Ishak all reached the century cap mark before him.

In 2011 and 2012, Hassan suffered successive anterior cruciate ligament injuries that kept him out of the game for two years. Against advice from others to stop playing football, he worked hard and eventually made his comeback in 2013. The following year, he regained top form and led the Warriors to the league title while clinching the Player of the Year award.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-zVcujuyl4/[/embed]

In his announcement of retirement from the national team, Hassan wrote: "My footballing journey with the national team has been a roller coaster ride with many ups and downs, but I have cherished every moment.

"It was always an honour to represent my country, and I will miss the team bus rides, overseas travels, packed stadiums and so much more".

"I have never regarded myself as the best, but I always fought my way up, giving 100% in trainings and matches.

"Now the time has come for me to step aside and let the younger goalkeepers take over. I will always give my utmost support to the goalkeeping department and the team, and will always be rooting for them," he added.

Singaporeans have not seen the last of Sunny just yet. He remains contracted to Albirex Niigata till 2025.

ALSO READ: Lions goalie Hassan Sunny visits Shanghai, gets warm welcome from Chinese fans