Singapore goes big on solar power to battle climate change

Natural gas will continue to play a dominant role in generating electricity in Singapore while the state plans to accelerate the use of renewable energy, primarily solar power, in the next decade to battle climate change, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said.

The cost of installing solar power has become more competitive with the use of fossil fuels, making it more attractive as an energy source to reduce pollution and meet emission targets.

"We are now faced with new and urgent challenges in climate change," Chan said at Singapore International Energy Week on Tuesday.

Singapore, a low-lying country, is vulnerable to rising sea levels while its weather has also become hotter and rainfalls are heavier due to the effects of climate change, the minister said.

"However, Singapore has few alternative energy options. We have limited land area, no hydro or geothermal resources and low wind speeds," Chan said.