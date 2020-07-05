Singapore has enough talent for more than just PAP: WP's Yee Jenn Jong

The Workers' Party (WP) team contesting in Marine Parade GRC has the talent and know-how to run an estate well, they told Singaporeans in a constituency political broadcast on Sunday (July 5).

Yee Jenn Jong said: "The People's Action Party (PAP) has told you that Singapore only has enough talent for a 'Team A', that only the PAP can run this place.

"My years of participation in the alternative camp tells me otherwise."

He noted how Hougang and Aljunied, constituencies currently under WP's care, are well-maintained just like any town in Singapore.

Yee contested in Marine Parade in 2015. Although his party was not elected that year, he said that his team has continued to visit residents and initiated community projects in the ward.

Meanwhile, his teammate Fadli Fawzi addressed residents' concerns about the estate's future if they vote for WP.

While this is his first election outing, he already has experience as a town councillor, having served in Aljunied-Hougang Town Council for the past six years.

"Managing a town council, especially as the Opposition, is indeed challenging. For one, we had to work harder with far fewer resources," he explained.

Despite the challenges, Fadli said WP has learnt a lot and it has grown from the experience.

An improvement they've made is the creation of a new accounting software system that helps them manage town council matters.

Fadli also promised Marine Parade residents that the estate will be kept clean, the lifts will work, and they will continue to enjoy the amenities in their neighbourhood.

"We are now better prepared to take over and run a town council effectively."

Their words echo party chief Pritam Singh's reassurance in a constituency political broadcast on Friday (July 3) that WP can manage estates well.

