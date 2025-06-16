Singapore has initiated many successful policies, Indonesia 'can copy with pride': President Prabowo

Indonesia has taken inspiration from Singapore's successful policies, implementing them for its own benefit, Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto said at the joint press conference with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (June 16).

President Prabowo, 73, said that he spent "some years" as a child in Singapore, where he witnessed its development in the early days.

"To be very frank, I've always admired the success of Singapore and especially the success of the early leaders of Singapore," the Indonesian leader said.

This is his first visit to the Republic since taking office in October.

"In real life, we are allowed to copy... it's called 'copy with pride'," he said. "I learned this, and I think Singapore has initiated many successful policies."

He highlighted how Singapore has implemented policies that provide Singaporeans with low-cost housing, which Indonesia has copied and intends to continue pursuing "full speed ahead".

President Prabowo also pointed out the success of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, Temasek, stating that Indonesia has also started its own sovereign wealth fund aimed at providing for the future generations of Indonesia.

Earlier, he named a new orchid hybrid, the Paraphalanthe Dora Sigar Soemitro, after his late mother.

Expressing his gratitude, the president said in jest: "Maybe we should copy this also. I hope there is no copyright... But I think that's the highest form of respect."

He elaborated: "If you are imitated, that means you must be doing something good... This is something we have to learn."

President Prabowo arrived in Singapore on Sunday (June 15) evening for the eighth Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat and was welcomed upon arrival by PM Wong.

On Monday, he received a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House and called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

President Prabowo was later presented with the new orchid hybrid and attended a state banquet hosted by President Tharman at the Raffles Hotel.

