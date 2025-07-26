Singapore has laid the groundwork, no problems in having nuclear energy : IAEA chief

Singapore faces no “insurmountable challenges” should it decide to adopt nuclear energy as a source of power, said the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi on Saturday (July 26).

The UN nuclear watchdog chief made the remarks during a sit-down interview with local media at the sidelines of his one-day visit to Singapore, which is part of the S R Nathan Fellowship, a high-level programme for foreign leaders and prominent individuals to visit the country.

The 64-year-old said that unlike some countries which would have to start from scratch, Singapore has already laid the “groundwork” if it chooses to embark on a nuclear energy programme.

The Argentinian pointed to Singapore as a “fine technological base” with “mature” regulatory framework, and “very good safety and research capabilities”.

“I don’t see any obstacles (for Singapore),” he added. “For some countries, it could be financing, or the lack of human capacity — the workforce.

“You don’t have these problems… There are many boxes that have been checked already.”

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also finance minister, said in his Budget speech in February that Singapore would study the potential deployment of nuclear power here.

On Friday morning, Grossi met with PM Wong, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng, as well as Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

Grossi said that these leaders have reiterated to him the Government’s position that it has yet to make a decision on whether to deploy nuclear energy.

“They are very interested in looking into this. So at some point, they will make an evaluation and decide whether it is time to go in that direction, or not at all,” he added.

Singapore previously announced its decarbonisation plans, with a target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

But Grossi noted that the Republic has limitations when it comes to renewable energy.

“It’s clear that you don’t have the space to deploy wind parks. There’s no hydropower here in the amount that is needed,” he said. “Nuclear energy appears (a) logical option looking forward.”

Besides Singapore, several countries in South-East Asia are also weighing up whether to turn to nuclear power, or have already made plans to build nuclear plants.

These include Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand.

On concerns about safety, Grossi said that the perception that introducing nuclear power generates “immediate risk” is not “sustained by reality”.

”The thing is, like in private life, to manage risks and reduce them to the bare minimum,” he added.

Grossi pointed to IAEA’s work with countries on safety and nuclear security, including knowing what to do in case of an accident.

He said: “Already today, without having any nuclear power plant, Singapore has an amazing network of radiation monitoring capabilities, which allows a country to capture any level of radiation.

“At the same time, informs.. the environmental authorities and the nuclear regulator to see whether, in that eventual case, there has to be an evacuation of people.”

Separately, Singapore on Friday renewed an agreement with the IAEA to develop training programmes in nuclear science and technology for developing IAEA member states.

Under the renewed Third Country Training Programme, it will include fellowships, scientific visits and training courses, covering topics such as human health, industrial radiography, and environmental radioactivity monitoring and analysis.

During his visit on Friday, Grossi also delivered a lecture hosted by the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute at the National University of Singapore and visited the National Environment Agency and toured the institute’s facilities.

[[nid:675560]]

Chingshijie@asiaone.com