Singapore homeowner finds horrifying black patches on HDB flat walls before she even moves in

A Singaporean lady made a horrifying find in her HDB flat less than a month after she had collected the keys to her house.

In a viral Facebook post by user Newme Joyce, she described her shock in finding big black patches that formed on all over the walls before she even moved in.

The post, which was published on Saturday (March 30), has received almost two thousand shares and hundreds of comments at the point of writing.

on Facebook Dear HDB I just took my key less than a month, not even started my renovation yet and i m shock to see this inside my unit. Please explain to me why? Posted by Newme Joyce on Friday, 29 March 2019

The photos in the post show the dark patches on the wall, as well as a section that appears to be damp.

Furious commentators took to the comments, discouraging her from staying in the flat. Others also highlighted that the spots could be mouldy growths, which may pose a health hazard.

The affected flat is reportedly located in Tampines, and Joyce has also created a separate Facebook post to tag the People's Action Party (PAP) and Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng.

Both have commented on her post, assuring her that they will assist in investigations. Baey added that a check by HDB did not find any water pipe leakage.

AsiaOne has reached out to HDB for comment.

In an interview with AsiaOne, Joey Feng from local mould removal company, Mold Busters, said that from photos, the patches appear to be mould.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, people who are allergic to mould spores may suffer breathing difficulties or even acute allergic reactions.

Feng further explained that a "random sampling" of the mould has to be done to determine its health implications, as different species of mould may be present at the same time.

While a cause has yet to be found for Joyce's possible mould problem, Feng said that cases like these could be due to damp surfaces.

Contributing factors may include high humidity in the flat, a lack of ventilation, or water leakage from behind the wall.

