Singapore households can register for complimentary Singapore flag by June 3

As part of a nationwide initiative leading up to National Day on August 9, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) announced that they will be distributing complimentary Singapore flags to households to rally Singaporeans amid the Covid-19 fight. “Flying our flag is an act of solidarity,” wrote MCCY in a Facebook post , noting that some are “keen to display the flag but are unable to get one”. Households to register for complimentary flag by June 3 Applications are open from now until June 3, 2020. In order to get your hands on a Singapore flag, you will have to register for it via https://go.gov.sg/registrationforsgflag. The flags are however, limited to one per Singapore household (Singaporeans and PRs) and will be delivered through mail. The flags are also subjected to availability, with MCCY stating that more flags will be made available during the period of the National Day celebrations. PHOTO: Facebook/Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Singapore Flag allowed for display until Sep 30

Traditionally, the Singapore flag is only allowed for display by Singaporeans between July 1 to September 30 — during the usual National Day celebrations period.

However, the rules have been amended to allow the National flag to be displayed earlier, from April 25 to September 30 instead after taking into consideration requests from the public.

“During this time, we have received many requests from Singaporeans to display the National Flag as a rallying symbol of unity and resilience,” said Mr Heng Swee Keat, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance.

All organisations and households will be allowed to display the National Flag at their offices, building premises, and residential premises.

Flags may also be displayed without a flagpole and night illumination during this period.

“Take out your flags. Fly them high with pride. Stay the course as one people. We can and we will defeat the virus together. Majulah Singapura!” said Mr Heng.

Guidelines to display Singapore flag during Covid-19

While we rally together and display our Singapore flags, there are also guidelines to be followed during the Covid-19 period to ensure that the Singapore flag is treated with respect and used in an appropriate and dignified manner.

And in the instance you are still unable to own a flag, you can choose to download the softcopy of the flag here and print it out for display.

Register for your complimentary flag here (by June 3, 2020): https://go.gov.sg/registrationforsgflag

This article was first published in theAsianparent.