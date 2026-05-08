Singapore influencer arrested after video of man being forced to strip is shared online

A feud between two online personalities has resulted in claims of criminal intimidation and the arrest of an online influencer.

The Straits Times understands that Mr Mohammad Hussin Said, who is also known by his online moniker MangoBossKu, was arrested on May 4 at a car wash he operates in Yishun.

Several witnesses said Mr Hussin, who is well known in the Malay/Muslim community for the food stalls he runs at various bazaars, was interviewed by plain-clothes police officers.

This comes after a 56-second-long video clip was widely shared in WhatsApp chat groups and discussed on social media. The video shows the owner of a popular restaurant being threatened and made to strip.

The victim, who is also well known online, is accused of being “too close” to the wife of the person recording the video.

Mr Hussin was allegedly arrested after the victim made a police report at Bedok Police Division Headquarters. Police confirmed that a report had been lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

The victim told ST that the video was shot around November 2025, but it was not shared online then.

He made the police report only after it started circulating recently.

“The authorities have been informed (about the video),” said the restaurant owner.

“I’ve already done (a police report) and everything is under control.”

Mr Hussin and his wife ventured into the food business in 2019, eventually selling Middle Eastern dessert kunafa, Latin American dessert quesillo, flavoured drinks and mango floats at various events including Ramadan bazaars.

His business grew, and he attracted more followers when he began using social media to produce promotional videos, including staged confrontations.

Mr Hussin claimed in media interviews that he made nearly $500,000 during the 2023 Ramadan bazaar in Geylang Serai.

In various postings online, he also acknowledged his past convictions, saying that “having past criminal records aren’t things to be proud of... but you learn from mistakes”.

Intimate material

Lawyers whom ST spoke to said this case poses legal issues.

Lawyer S. Balamurugan said it is an offence to knowingly distribute an image or recording of another person without consent for its distribution.

Threatening to distribute the intimate material may also be regarded as an offence.

Another lawyer, Mr Andy Yeo, said there have been similar cases – where one party threatens to expose his or her partner’s intimate images for money or sex.

“So (in this case), there would be some sort of criminal intimidation and the issue of non-consensual distribution, even extortion,” said Mr Yeo.

When contacted by ST, Mr Hussin denied any knowledge of the video and claimed that he had not been arrested.

He said he was interviewed by the police, but would not reveal any details.

“I have never published nor made viral any video. I don’t know who leaked the video,” he added.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.