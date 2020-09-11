Singapore, Japan to launch green lane for essential business and official travellers on Sept 18

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Japan have agreed to launch a green lane for essential business and official travel for residents from both countries on Sept 18.

In a joint statement, the foreign affairs ministries of both countries said that the Business Track arrangement will help restore connectivity and support economic recovery for Japan and Singapore.

Singapore has similar arrangements with other countries, but this is the first such framework that Japan will implement with another country.

The Business Track will allow the safe resumption of cross-border travel and business exchanges with the necessary public health safeguards in place, the countries said.

These safeguards include pre-departure and post-arrival testing, as well as the need to adhere to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in the receiving country.

Operational details, including the requirements, health protocols and application process, will be published on the website of Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Singapore's SafeTravel website by Sept 18.

Singapore currently permits visitors from five countries, with varied number of restrictions in place.

On June 3, Singapore and China announced details of a “fast lane” or “green lane” agreement for travellers from both sides to fly into each other’s countries without serving a quarantine period of up to 14 days.

Singapore then reopened its borders with Malaysia under two schemes – the Reciprocal Green Lane and the Periodic Commuting Arrangement – on Aug 17.

General travellers from New Zealand and Brunei started arriving in Singapore from Tuesday, while a Reciprocal Green Lane with the latter was announced on Sept 1.

On Sept 2, a “fast lane” for essential business and official travel between Singapore and South Korea was announced.

The Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong said on Thursday that the Republic welcomes talks with Hong Kong on the gradual resumption of cross-border travel between the two sides.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.