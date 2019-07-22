Singapore job-seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey

A report by RGF International Recruitment found financial compensation to be the driving factor for 61 per cent of job seekers in Singapore, with 83 per cent of respondents saying they expect a salary increase.

SINGAPORE - Job-seekers in Singapore are looking to get a 17 per cent bump in pay when they switch jobs, after averaging across industries and levels, said a report by RGF International Recruitment.

Its survey found financial compensation to be the driving factor for 61 per cent of job-seekers in Singapore, with 83 per cent of respondents saying they expect a salary increase.

After compensation, the next factors which drive job-seeking are working with "top calibre colleagues" (13.6 per cent) and career advancement opportunities (10.8 per cent).

The recruitment firm's Talent in Asia report analysed 3,500 responses on hiring trends across 11 Asia countries and markets. The markets are Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, India, China, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

When it comes to employers in Singapore, sentiment about business growth and hiring plans were found to be "highly positive". More than half or 57.9 per cent of local respondents have "aggressive hiring plans" in the coming year.

That said, locating and attracting key talent was found to be a "huge concern" for Singapore employers, with 84 per cent citing this as the biggest challenge they face. After that came culture mismatch at 12.4 per cent and having a low hiring budget (10 per cent).