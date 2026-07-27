SLA appoints Evercore CEO, The Kallang chairman Keith Magnus as board member

Chairman and chief executive officer of independent investment banking firm Evercore Asia, Keith Magnus, will be appointed to the Singapore Land Authority's (SLA) board from August 1, the Ministry of Law announced on Monday (July 27).

The 52-year-old replaces DBS banker Lim Soon Chong, who completes his current term of office on July 31.

Magnus, who also chairs The Kallang, has spent over 25 years in investment banking. This includes 22 years at the helm of Evercore Asia's Singapore office, a major international financial institution headquartered in Wall Street.

Having advised on transactions worth close to half a trillion (SGD), Magnus received over 30 awards from leading industry publications, including best merger and acquisition adviser in Asia, and in Singapore.

As the founding chairman of The Kallang Group, which owns and manages The Kallang precinct, he is involved in turning the precinct into a 24/7 integrated destination.

He is also credited with bringing in global acts such as Taylor Swift and hosting marquee events such as the PGL Championships, an esports tournament.

Magnus is also chairman of the Families for Life Council under the Ministry of Social and Family Development, deputy chairman of Sport Singapore, and a board member of the Anglo-Chinese Schools Foundation.

He previously served as Director of Sentosa Development Corporation and chaired its Finance and Investments committee.

Apart from Magnus' appointment, Kenny Tan, Deputy Secretary for Workforce at the Ministry of Manpower, and Koh Swee Yen, WongPartnership's head of international arbitration, will be reappointed for a two-year term.

There are no changes to the rest of SLA's board members.

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editor@asiaone.com