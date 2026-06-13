Singapore leaders send condolences after passing of Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Singapore leaders on Friday (June 12) sent their condolences to Thailand after the passing of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's eldest daughter Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati.

She was hospitalised in December 2022 after a sudden loss of consciousness caused by a heart condition while visiting the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Th 47-year-old died on Thursday evening, after her condition worsened due to an intra-abdominal infection, colitis, low blood pressure, arrhythmias, and blood clotting disorders, the palace statement said.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha studied law at Cornell University, obtaining a Master's degree and a doctorate, and worked as an attorney in the Thai Office of the Attorney-General between 2006 and 2011.

From 2012 to 2014, she was Thailand's ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia, before returning to the attorney-general's office in Bangkok.

Skilled prosecutor, accomplished diplomat

The Singapore Government conveyed its condolences to the royal family, the Thai Government, and the people of Thailand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Saturday.

In a letter to the King on behalf of Singaporeans, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said his daughter leaves behind an inspiring legacy and will be dearly missed.

President Tharman said the late princess had lived a life of service and purpose.

"As a diplomat and public prosecutor, she was renowned for her strong sense of justice. Her steadfast support for the Thai Red Cross Society and the Children Foundation at the Phramongkutklao Hospital provided a lifeline to those in need."

Her tireless advocacy to advance women's rights, in particular on the treatment of women within the criminal justice system, was internationally recognised, the President noted.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong sent his condolences to his Thai counterpart, Anutin Charnvirakul, also on Friday.

In his condolence letter on behalf of the Government, PM Wong said the late princess will be fondly remembered for her contributions to the betterment of the Thai society, adding that her passing will be deeply felt by the people of Thailand and the international community.

"She was a steadfast champion for the vulnerable and less fortunate. She was not only a skilled prosecutor and accomplished diplomat, but also deeply respected internationally as a strong advocate for women's rights. She played a pivotal role in building international norms for the improved treatment and welfare of female prisoners," PM Wong wrote.

Writing to his counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said she was devoted to the people of Thailand.

He noted that she was an avid champion for the less fortunate and had organised numerous initiatives that supported underprivileged children and female inmates.

"Her Royal Highness was also a seasoned practitioner of diplomacy who made valuable contributions on the international stage. Her strong advocacy for justice, the rule of law, and women’s rights was internationally recognised by the United Nations," Dr Balakrishnan said.

Visits to Singapore

Singapore's leaders also recalled the late princess' visits to Singapore, such as in 1999, when she accompanied King Vajiralongkorn on his official visit to the country as Crown Prince.

In 2014, she visited Singapore again, this time as the 42nd Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow.

President Tharman recalled that Singaporeans who had the honour to interact with the late princess were deeply impressed by her poise and intellect.

PM Wong noted that she inspired many with her wisdom, compassion and steadfast dedication to the Thai people.

The late princess' poise and intellect, and steadfast commitment to public service inspired Singapore's diplomats and people who interacted with her, said Dr Balakrishnan.

Former chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisors Eddie Teo, who had served as a director of Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship, shared photographs of him presenting the late princess with mementos.

With simple captions, he wrote: "Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha was a Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow in 2014. May she rest in peace."

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editor@asiaone.com