Singapore maintains top 5 spot in 2025 Global Innovation Index

Singapore has been ranked fifth in the 2025 Global Innovation Index (GII) among 139 economies, continuing its position for the third consecutive year, according to a press release by the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) on Tuesday (Sept 16).

The Republic is placed second within the Southeast Asia, East Asia and Oceania region.

The GII is a global ranking of innovative economies in the world, published annually by the the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

Rankings are based on innovation inputs — factors that enable innovative activities — and innovation outputs — which are results of innovative activity.

Specific to innovation inputs, Singapore maintained its top position for the 15th year in a row, IPOS said.

It continued to hold the top spot for the institutions pillar, while maintaining second position in the human capital and research pillar and third in the business sophistication pillar.

"Top-ranked indicators for Singapore include government effectiveness, policy stability for doing business, and FDI net inflows," IPOS added.

IPOS chief executive Tan Kong Kwee said that Singapore's performance in GII reflects a collective commitment across multiple sectors to build a "world-class innovation ecosystem".

"Singapore maintained its leading position in innovation inputs, but more significantly, we improved two positions to ninth in innovation outputs — our highest rank in over a decade," he stated.

"This indicates that we have enhanced our innovation capability to realise tangible benefit for the economy."

