Singapore, Malaysia to discuss reopening of border during Muhyiddin's visit on May 4

Political leaders from both sides of the Causeway are expected to discuss the reopening of the border at a meeting in early May, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Monday (April 12).

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will make an official visit to Singapore to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on May 4, Bernama reported.

Besides other topics at the meeting, Hishammuddin told reporters that he will "make sure" the re-opening of the Singapore-Malaysia border will be a point of discussion.

He added that he had discussed the reopening of the border with his Singaporean counterpart Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan during the latter's state visit to Malaysia on March 23.

At the meeting, the two countries said they were committed to "progressively restore" cross-border travel beyond the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA).

On the subject of who would fill the Malaysian High Commissioner's post in Singapore, Hishammuddin told reporters on Monday that the appointment process is ongoing, and the foreign ministry is addressing a few technical matters.

He added that bilateral relations were not affected by the absence of a Malaysian High Commissioner in Singapore.

The role is currently held by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Radzi Jamaludin, who is standing in. It was previously held by Zainol Rahim Zainuddin who retired in April 2020.

