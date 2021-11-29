Singapore-Malaysia land VTL opens: Over 40 people cross Causeway in first bus

Travellers rose bright and early on Monday (Nov 29) morning to catch a bus into Malaysia.

The first bus departed Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange at 8am with over 40 passengers on board.

This is the first time in nearly two years they are able to reunite with their loved ones living across the Causeway, as Singapore closed its land borders with Malaysia last March due to the pandemic.

Under the land Vaccinated Travel Lane, up to 1,440 Malaysian citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders in Singapore will be able to cross the Causeway daily, and vice versa.

Join AsiaOne as we check out what it's like at the bus interchange.

