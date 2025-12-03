Malaysian PM Anwar to visit Singapore on Dec 4 for Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will visit Singapore on Thursday (Dec 4) for the 12th Singapore-Malaysia annual leaders retreat, where the two countries are expected to sign several bilateral agreements.

He will be hosted by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, according to a statement from Singapore's Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday (Dec 3).

The annual leaders' retreat is a key platform for the two leaders to take stock of bilateral cooperation, explore new avenues of collaboration and provide guidance on how to take bilateral relations forward.

On Thursday, Anwar will be hosted to lunch by Wong. Both countries will then hold a delegation meeting.

The events will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel in the Marina Bay area.

The two leaders will also witness the exchange of bilateral memorandums of understanding and agreements in areas including the fight against drugs and health.

Anwar will be accompanied by Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Fadillah Yusof, Premier of Sarawak Abang Johari Openg, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Transport Anthony Loke, Minister of Home Affairs Saifuddin Nasution, Acting Minister of Economy Amir Hamzah Azizan, and Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

The Singaporean delegation will include DPM Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow.

According to Singapore's Department of Statistics, Malaysia was among Singapore's top three trading partners in 2024 with bilateral trade of $138.6 billion.

In the first half of 2025, Singapore was Malaysia's largest source of foreign investment, contributing RM43.4 billion (S$13.55 billion), according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.

