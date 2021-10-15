Singapore man kicks pregnant girlfriend in stomach, sentenced to 5 months’ jail

Since the pandemic hit, there has been a significant rise in cases of domestic violence across the island.

In fact, an MSF report earlier stated, "In April and May, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received an average of 485 reports of domestic violence per month, a 25.6 per cent increase from the previous monthly average of 386 cases in Feb and March 5, before the Circuit Breaker period."

However, with the authorities offering immediate support and multiple helplines in place to assist those in need, citizens were hopeful of a change. However, this new case has left everybody shocked.

A man in Singapore was charged for domestic violence towards his pregnant girlfriend and has been sentenced to five months' jail.

The woman was allegedly kicked in the abdomen and dragged along the floor by her hair.

Domestic violence on a pregnant woman: Man kicks pregnant girlfriend in her stomach

Goppinath Rajah was a commercial driver at the time of the incident, as reported by Crimesofsingapore. The court heard that Goppinath was upset with his 30-year-old girlfriend after they had an argument over the phone on Aug 4.

This happened because she allegedly refused to live with him.

Furious that his girlfriend rejected his offer to move in together, Goppinath went to her workplace — a secondary school in the west of Singapore. Here, his girlfriend worked as an administrative officer.

A scuffle between the couple broke out when Goppinath arrived at the school. Their argument escalated that he ended up pushing her to the ground and started to beat her.

Despite knowing that she was four months pregnant, Goppinath continued to kick and punch her in the abdomen. He also allegedly pulled her hair and dragged her along the ground.

Other staff members of the school heard the commotion and intervened as well as contacted the police. While being escorted to the Police Cantonment Complex, he also allegedly spat at an Aetos officer and hurled expletives at him.

Man sentenced to five months' jail

The victim suffered a head injury and multiple bruises on her body. She sought medical help at National University Hospital where they determined that the foetus was fortunately unharmed.

The man was sentenced to jail on Monday (Oct 11) where he pleaded guilty to five charges. This included voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force to deter a public servant from doing their duty.

There was also an earlier incident in December 2019 when Goppinath was reported to have made gang hand signs and shouted gang slogans at a funeral procession. When he denied his actions, police officers let him off with a warning.

But while walking away, Goppinath made another gang sign and shouted a gang-related phrase which caused him to get immediately detained.

Seeking help for domestic violence

If you or anyone else you know is suffering from domestic abuse, you can report to the police or call 999 in cases of an immediate threat. You can also contact your nearest Family Service Centre or call other helplines as listed below:

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

This article was first published in theAsianparent.