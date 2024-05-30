Singapore man who went to JB 3 days ago can't be reached, family makes police report

A Singaporean man who went to Johor Bahru three days ago has become uncontactable, and his friends and family members are mystified over what could have happened to him.

Mardave Parades Manuel, 29, was believed to have crossed the border into Malaysia at around 2.55pm on Tuesday (May 28), according to his friend, who gave her name as Zhong.

She told AsiaOne that Manuel, who is Philippine-born, had gone there to sell his cryptocurrency, which is believed to be worth RM240,000 (S$68,900).

He did not inform anyone where and what time the crypto transaction would be taking place.

He became uncontactable after sending a text to his fiancee around 4pm on the same day. Calls and messages from his parents and brother at 4.30pm went unanswered.

Zhong said that the last record the family had about Manuel's whereabouts is a Grab ride from his Bukit Merah block to Bugis Bus Terminal at Queen Street.

Manuel's brother has since lodged a police report in Singapore and JB. The Singapore police confirmed that a report was filed.

Zhong said: "We don't know the full details of his crypto transaction, so we're a bit lost on where to start looking if we were to go into JB.

"[All I know] is that he just wants to sell his crypto and stop trading."

Manuel, a computer analyst, was last seen wearing blue jeans and black top. He has a birthmark on his right eye.

Zhong noted that Manuel is a responsible person who is usually easily contactable.

"He'd also update his parents or fiancee on his whereabouts or whether he is not coming home that night," she said, adding that Manuel will be getting married in seven months.

"I've been texting [his fiancee] here and there, but she's trying to be as composed as she can."

Zhong has also reached out to Malaysian media for help — her plea was covered in Chinese publication China Press.

AsiaOne has contacted Manuel's fiancee for more information.

ALSO READ: Man goes missing for days, employer finds his decomposing body in shipping container

chingshijie@asiaone.com