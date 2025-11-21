'Extremist violence': Singapore imposes entry bans on 4 Israelis over attacks on Palestinians

Singapore will impose targeted financial sanctions and entry bans on four Israeli individuals with immediate effect, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Friday (Nov 21).

It added that the four individuals — Meir Mordechai Ettinger, Elisha Yered, Ben-Zion Gopstein and Baruch Marzel — have been involved in "egregious acts of extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank".

Such actions are considered unlawful and undermine and jeopardise prospects for a two-state solution, said the ministry.

"Singapore reiterates its view that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law. Their presence and expansion will make it much harder to arrive at a viable two-state solution," said MFA.

As a firm supporter of international law and the two-state solution, Singapore opposes any unilateral attempts to change facts on the ground through acts which are illegal under international law.

"We call on the Israeli government to restrain acts of settler violence and to hold the perpetrators accountable," said MFA.

