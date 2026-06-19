Singapore welcomes US-Iran ceasefire agreement, commitment to reopen Strait of Hormuz: MFA

Singapore welcomes the US-Iran agreement to cease all operations in the Middle East, and the commitment under the agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

A spokesperson for the ministry said on Thursday (June 18) night that a resolution of the outstanding issues, keeping with international law, "will create the necessary conditions for lasting peace, security and stability in the region".

To this end, the move to establish a framework for further negotiations on outstanding issues is welcomed, MFA added.

It also commended the efforts of Pakistan and Qatar for their efforts to mediate between the parties.

The agreement includes ending hostilities, restarting talks between the US and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme, and reopening the the Strait of Hormuz, a key trade passage for oil and natural gas.

Under the deal, the the strait will open toll-free for two months, reported Reuters.

The commitment is a welcomed move given its status as a critical conduit for maritime trade, MFA said.

Singapore also urged for parties involved to uphold their obligations under the the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

This includes customary international law with respect to safe and unimpeded transit passage in the Strait of Hormuz, and to protect the safety and wellbeing of seafarers and ships in the region.

The reopening has had a positive effect on oil prices, which dropped to nearly their lowest level since March 2 on Thursday.

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editor@asiaone.com