​​Singapore minister apologised for 'idiots' comment, says Hong Kong

Hong Kong said on Nov 21 that Singapore's Acting Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth, David Neo, has apologised after he was heard calling the Chinese city's football players and fans "idiots" following the 2027 Asian Cup qualifier.

The comments were made after Singapore's 2-1 win in Hong Kong on Nov 18, which secured the Lions a place at the 2027 Asian Cup on merit for the first time since they featured as the host nation in 1984.

In an Instagram livestream from one of the visiting players' accounts, Neo was seen praising the team's performance.

"It was fantastic…you kena pressured by them, all the fans were bloody idiots, end up players also played like idiots [sic]... But you all played like lions," he said then.

Neo had initially responded to an online commenter that suggested his words were "out of order" by saying he "should have been more respectful" and was taking back his words, while also acknowledging the Hong Kong team's performance and their fans' support.

Hong Kong's Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said in an e-mail on Nov 21 that Neo has conveyed a private apology to sports and cultural affairs official Rosanna Law via e-mail, reported AFP.

Law stated that the incident would not affect the long-standing cultural and sporting ties between Hong Kong and Singapore.

