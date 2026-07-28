Singapore ministers continue working visits in Australia after joint ministerial meeting

Singapore's defence, foreign affairs, and trade and industry (energy and industry) ministers are continuing with their respective working visits in Australia following the completion of the Singapore-Australia joint ministerial committee (SAJC) meeting on Monday (July 27).

During the meeting, the two countries announced the signing of a legally-binding protocol on economic resilience and essential supplies, and a defence cooperation arrangement.

Under the agreement, Singapore and Australia have committed to endeavour not to adopt or maintain export restrictions on agreed essential items, including petroleum products such as diesel and liquefied natural gas.

Meanwhile, the arrangement will see the two countries explore opportunities for cooperation in sustainment, production and supply chain risk management.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement after the meeting that the ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments, reaffirming their commitment to uphold Asean centrality, while working together to support the practical implementation of the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, including Singapore's chairmanship of Asean next year.

They also emphasised the importance of the right of unimpeded transit passage of vessels and aircraft in straits used for international navigation, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to collaborate on efforts to enhance grid interconnectivity, in line with the bilateral cross-border electricity trade framework, which supports the development of a regional architecture for cross-border electricity trade.

Foreign Affairs Minister on working visit to Perth

Hot on the heels of the SAJC and a meeting with Premier of South Australia Peter Malinaukas, Dr Balakrishnan is on a two-day working visit to Perth, till Wednesday.

MFA said in a statement on Tuesday that the foreign affairs minister will meet with Governor of Western Australia Chris Dawson and Premier of Western Australia Roger Cook.

While in Perth, Dr Balakrishnan will also meet with Federal Member for Fremantle and the Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy and Assistant Minister for Emergency Management Josh Wilson.

He will then participate in a roundtable at research institute Perth USAsia Centre, and engage the overseas Singaporean community in Perth at a reception hosted by the Singapore High Commission in Canberra.

Defence Minister also on working visit to Perth

Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing was also in Perth on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on its social media, the Ministry of Defence said that Chan visited Singapore Armed Forces personnel at the Royal Australian Air Force Base Pearce in Perth, where he was briefed on the aircrew training programmes conducted there.

The base is home to the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) 130 Squadron, part of its flying training institute.

Since 1993, the RSAF has been conducting a nine-month long Basic Wings Course there to provide potential RSAF pilots with the knowledge of and skills for basic flying before they progress to the advanced flying course.

Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Minister in Sydney

Meanwhile, Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Dr Tan See Leng is in Sydney to participate in the inaugural ministerial dialogue on energy with Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen.

At the joint press conference for the SAJC on Monday, Dr Tan said that he is looking forward to working with Bowen on new areas such as low-carbon energy research, energy security, and supply chains.

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editor@asiaone.com