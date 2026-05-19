Singapore monitoring Ebola outbreak in Uganda and Congo, stepping up public health measures: CDA

Singapore is taking additional steps to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus into Singapore, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

In a press release on Tuesday (May 19), the agency said that it is closely monitoring the outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda after the World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 16 declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

While there are no direct flights from Congo and Uganda to Singapore, CDA said that Singapore will enhance existing measures for the early detection and management of the disease.

From May 19, health advisories on the current outbreak will be displayed at all points of entry for incoming and outbound travellers.

Inbound travellers from affected destinations will be told to monitor themselves for symptoms of Ebola disease for 21 days from their date of departure and to seek medical attention promptly if unwell.

Outbound travellers planning to visit the affected regions will also be advised to take the necessary precautions to reduce their risk of infection.

CDA has also reminded doctors to remain vigilant for the virus in patients presenting with compatible symptoms and recent travel history to affected areas.

Prior to the latest enhancements, the agency required incoming travellers to submit an Electronic Health Declaration Card to declare their health status and travel history.

Medical practitioners and laboratories are also required to notify CDA immediately of all confirmed and suspected cases of the disease.

"CDA is monitoring the situation closely and will adjust our public health measures should the risk assessment change," the agency said.

According to the WHO, the virus initially causes flu-like symptoms including fever, fatigue, malaise, muscle pain, headache and sore throat, followed by vomiting and diarrhoea and eventually internal and external bleeding and multi-organ failure.

There is no approved vaccine or specific treatment available.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com