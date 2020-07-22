Singapore most likely in ASEAN to continue WFH

While lockdown restrictions are starting to ease up across ASEAN, some countries continue to impose more stringent measures than others.

According to a YouGov survey published on 9 July, Singaporeans are the least likely in ASEAN to return to the office in the near future, with 55 per cent of respondents saying they would be continuing to work from home for the time being (mostly because gahmen says to stay out of the office unless no choice).

This is followed by respondents from the Philippines (44 per cent), Malaysia (29 per cent), Indonesia (23 per cent) and Vietnam (20 per cent).

With Thailand having completely ended lockdown at the start of July, only 18 per cent of respondents from Thailand said they would continue to work from home.

PHOTO: YouGov

However, working from home doesn't necessarily mean staying at home. According to the survey, the Vietnamese are the least likely to stay home, with only 12 per cent saying that they did not leave the house the day before. This is followed by 15 per cent of Thais and 18 per cent of Indonesians.

As for Singapore, now that we're in Phase 2 and can finally get our beloved bobba again, only 35 per cent of Singaporeans surveyed did not leave the house.

Similarly, only 39 per cent of Malaysians stayed home, as the Restricted Movement Control Order (RMCO) the country has implemented still allows for freedom of movement within the country.

Finally, with a recent surge of Covid-19 cases in the Philippines, Filipinos are the most likely to remain at home, with 45 per cent of them saying they had not left the house the previous day.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.