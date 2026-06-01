Singaporean motorcyclist dies after being hit by lorry along North-South Expressway

A 20-year-old Singapore motorcyclist who was riding to Port Dickson was killed after an out-of-control lorry struck him along an expressway on Sunday (May 21) morning.

In a media statement issued on Sunday afternoon, Batu Pahat police chief Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the incident happened at about 5am at the 82.4km mark of the North-South Expressway near Batu Pahat.

The Singaporean rider, Lutfi Adib Yusof, encountered a breakdown and had stopped on the emergency lane of the expressway, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Shahrulanuar.

"He was suddenly hit by a lorry from the same direction which was believed to have lost control before the accident occured," the police chief said.

He added that Lutfi suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead on the way to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital.

The 45-year-old male lorry driver, a Malaysian, did not suffer any injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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