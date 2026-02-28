Singapore motorist praises JB policemen for assistance after 'officer' scammed him of $33 at checkpoint

A driver from Singapore has expressed his gratitude to two Johor Bahru policemen for their assistance after he encountered a scammer at the checkpoint.

He referred to them as "polite, attentive and professional throughout the process" in an email sent to the authorities on Feb 23, which was shared on Facebook by Johor Bahru South District Police on Feb 26.

"They handled the matter promptly and took my report seriously. Their calm and helpful attitude provided reassurance during what was a stressful situation for me," he wrote.

The incident in question occurred at the Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs (BSI), according to the letter. The driver recounted that upon pulling up to clear Malaysia's customs, he realised his Touch 'n Go card had insufficient funds.

He then alighted from his vehicle and was approached by a male "officer" wearing a green uniform, who instructed the driver to park at the nearest immigration counter for passport clearance, the latter claimed.

The "officer" then allegedly took the latter's Touch 'n Go card along with his RM100 (S$33) in cash, with the promise to help top it up.

Upon returning the card, the "officer" allegedly told the motorist the balance would only be updated the following day and used his own Touch 'n Go card to let the Singapore vehicle through.

When the motorist considered verifying this matter at the counter, however, the "officer" allegedly assured the card balance would be accurately reflected the next day and encouraged him to proceed.

Upon checking his card balance later that day, the Singapore motorist discovered that the top-up had not been processed.

He headed to the CIQ police station to lodge a report, where he was assisted by the two policemen he praised.

The motorist concluded his letter with sincere appreciation for the policemen's "dedication and professionalism".

