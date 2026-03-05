Singapore to mount repatriation flight on Saturday for citizens stranded in Middle East

The Government is planning a flight from Oman's capital city Muscat on Saturday (March 7) to bring back Singaporeans stranded in the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gan Siow Huang said about a quarter of Singaporeans who have e-registered with her ministry have sought assistance to return home since the war broke out between Israel and the United States, and Iran.

She said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has deployed crisis response teams to the Middle East — three officers are in Muscat and two more will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The government-planned repatriation flight will serve Singaporeans who are currently in Oman and the United Arab Emirates, where about 60 per cent of e-registered Singaporeans are located.

Gan added that over the next few days, MFA will also launch assisted overland trips for Singaporeans in Bahrain and Qatar to Riyadh, where there are commercial flights available to Singapore.

"Beyond this, we will also be working with airlines and local authorities to explore the feasibility of further repatriation flights, taking into account flight routes and also the airports' reopening schedules."

Gan urged Singaporeans who are in the Middle East region to shelter in place, and to heed the advice of local authorities.

Those who have yet to e-register with MFA should also do so, as this would allow the ministry to provide them with useful information, she added.

The ministry said further updates will be provided on the social media pages of MFA's foreign missions, such as in Bahrain and Riyadh.

Multiple airlines announced widespread cancellations due to airport closures across the Middle East since the conflict broke out on Feb 28 — in what is currently the biggest disruption to air travel since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emirates and Etihad Airways have since resumed flights from the UAE to Singapore on Thursday.

'Sufficient interest' for land departure from Qatar to Saudi Arabia

The Singapore Embassy in Doha has received 'sufficient interest' among Singaporeans for assistance in land departures from Qatar to Saudi Arabia.

In a Facebook post, the embassy said that they will be sending emails these Singaporeans for their confirmation and any further details.

Those who still wish to consider an assisted departure from Qatar to Saudi Arabia can still express their interest through this form.

