Singapore mum warns parents about daughter's chlorine rash from swimming pool

A Singaporean mum took to social media to warn other parents to be careful when taking their children to the swimming pool after her daughter suffered from chlorine rash.

DO Share this out for all parents out there for awareness My Daughter happen to encounter swollen and super hot 🥵 max... Posted by Desiree Oh on Sunday, 1 December 2019

In her Facebook post, Desiree Oh spoke at length about her daughter's condition and cautioned parents about the effects of chlorine on children.

CHLORINE RASH FROM SWIMMING POOL

The incident which occurred two months ago, happened when her daughter came back with swollen red rashes after swimming in a pool.

Desiree, a single mum, said she was shocked to see her daughter's skin turn "red and patchy" observed that her daughter was not only extremely uncomfortable but also had a poor appetite.

She added that initially, she thought the rashes, that started as small, itchy patches, were just insect bites and would go away with simple medication.

However, her daughter's condition soon deteriorated to the extent that she had a mild fever and would cry because of the burning sensation.

That's when Desiree decided to take her to the hospital.

"We went to a nearby child clinic but nth turns better but turn worst till it swollen n it so hot when u touches it. And she will scream when u touch her. (sic)"

SKIN CONTACT TO CHLORINE RESULTING IN BURNS AND CHLORINE RASH

It was a chance meeting, according to Desiree, with an elderly lady that prompted her to send her daughter to the hospital. She said the elderly lady suggested, upon seeing her daughter's condition, that perhaps it's because of chlorine rashes-which her grandson also suffered from.