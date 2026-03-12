Singapore must maintain zero-tolerance approach as global drug use rises: Shanmugam

Singapore’s approach to drug control remains firmly rooted despite the rising number of drug abusers globally, said Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs (MHA), K Shanmugam.

Speaking at the Furama RiverFront on Thursday (March 12) at the Community Resilience Against Drug Abuse Roundtable, Shanmugam highlighted the importance of firm drug laws, noting that 316 million people worldwide used drugs in 2023, up from 292 million in 2022 .

"In Singapore, we looked at the evidence. We thought it through. From the beginning, we were clear to say no and to take a zero-tolerance approach," said Shanmugam.

He added that Singapore’s approach in its harm prevention policy is anchored on three key aspects: enforcement, education and rehabilitation.

"First, we have a very tough framework, robust enforcement. This is the foundation of our policy. We do invest heavily in upstream preventive education to try and spread awareness about the harms of drugs, in a variety of ways."

Hosted by MHA’ Home Team Psychology Division, in collaboration with psychologists from the Central Narcotics Bureau and the Singapore Prison Service, the event marks the sixth roundtable since the initiative was launched in 2016.

The event was attended by around 200 participants, including social service professionals, volunteers, government officials and representatives from community organisations.

'Lazy, infantile argument'

During the event, the minister also launched a new book called Island of Hope: Psychological Perspectives of Drug Harm Prevention.

Authored by Home Team psychologists and correctional rehabilitation specialists, it examines how psychological science supports Singapore’s drug harm prevention strategy.

At the event, Shanmugam noted that despite criticism of Singapore's strict drug laws, that public support remains strong for the country's tough laws, citing recent survey findings.

"Nearly 93 per cent of youth respondents and more than 96 per cent of adult respondents said Singapore should continue to maintain our tough laws to keep drugs out of Singapore," he said.

Support among youth respondents has increased since the last survey in 2023, while support among adults has remained high and largely stable.

Addressing critics of the death penalty, Shanmugam described claims that Singaporeans support it due to government propaganda as a "lazy, infantile argument."

"Singaporeans are well-educated and well-informed. We can see what is going on in the world and the consequences elsewhere," he said.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Thursday, Christopher Chia, 50, a former drug addict turned social worker, shared how he broke free from decades of addiction.

"I was abusing drugs - it started with heroin when I was 17, and eventually progressed to methamphetamine. I was eventually arrested and faced trafficking and violent crime charges," said Chia, who served seven prison sentences.

"I dropped out of school at 15 and joined a secret society. I never thought I could get out of it. I want people to understand that if change is possible for someone like me, it is possible for anyone."

Chia, who has been drug-free since 2019, has since pursued a Master’s degree in social work from the Singapore University of Social Sciences. He now hopes to help other drug inmates and ex-offenders at the Singapore Prison Service recover from addiction.

"One client I worked with had relapsed multiple times before something finally shifted. The change wasn't in his circumstances but in the choices he began making everyday," said Chia.

