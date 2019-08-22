Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year

Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Like the gift that keeps on giving, Singapore's bicentennial continues to bring forth swathes of history, this time colouring the city centre in rich hues.

In collaboration with the Singapore Night Festival, the Bras Basah and Bugis district will once again transform into an ethereal wonderland of lights, colours and sounds from tomorrow till the end of August (Fridays to Sundays only).

With over 40 performances and 17 night light installations all across the area, there's plenty of new exhibits to see and experience even for the most regular of Night Fest enthusiasts.

Unlike last year, where the interactive artworks called for participants rather than an audience, this year's visitors can chill in the backseat as spectators.

While we do miss the interactive experience from the previous year's exhibits, we foresee it may be enjoyable for those who simply want to grab some shots for the 'gram.

As always, the event is free for all though there are specific programmes and events that require tickets. For the full list of performances and installations, check out their website.

If you haven't got the time to check out every single one of them, here are our top five picks.

1. DISCO WALKWAY BY AUX MEDIA GROUP

PHOTO: Rainer Cheung/AsiaOne

Feel the heartbeat of the city thrum through your veins as you walk down Stamford Walkway.

If you'd like, you could even break into song a la hit movie Hairspray's Good Morning Baltimore - except, it's at night and in Singapore. No one would judge, of course, not with the intoxicating rhythms and visuals of Disco Walkway compelling everyone to add a hop in their step.

With classic tunes such as ABBA's Dancing Queen, you really do feel like you're only young and 17.

Where to find it: Walkway along Stamford Road

2. SYMBIOTE BY LITEWERKZ

PHOTO: Rainer Cheung/AsiaOne

Familiar names such as LiteWerkz are back again. Meant to juxtapose tension and lightness, Symbiote invites the audience to crawl under the structure as different waves of colour wash over it.

PHOTO: Rainer Cheung/AsiaOne

Don't forget to grab a friend along as it makes for a fantastic photo opportunity and #ootds. There's even a handy guide placed at the side of each structure on the poses that you can do.

Where to find it: Walkway along Stamford Road

3. PROJECT: DOME

PHOTO: Rainer Cheung/AsiaOne

This particular exhibit features five different projection works from various groups of artists. All you've got to do is grab a beanbag and lie back as the visual feast unfolds above your heads.

Where to find it: SMU Campus Green

4. KEEP DREAMING BY SPECTACULAIRES

PHOTO: Rainer Cheung/AsiaOne

As ever, Night Fest isn't complete without a monumental projection. This year, the National Museum of Singapore comes to life in the form of three curious creatures. Follow the three as they take you on an illuminated whirlwind adventure through time and space.

Where to find it: National Museum of Singapore, façade

5. WORK-IN-PROGRESS BY ASYLUM

PHOTO: Singapore Night Festival

One of Asia's most respected creative companies, Asylum graces the Night Fest with an installation piece titled Work-in-progress. The exhibition features animated light formations dancing across the scaffold structure to the beat of the music.

Itching to score some photos for the 'gram? Then you've got to hit this place up.

Where to find it: National Design Centre

Of course, there are still many more installations yet to be uncovered, so you can spend a mid-summer's night prowling through the city streets. While the art installations are the main attractions, there are also performances to look forward to.

What to catch at the Singapore Night Festival 2019

Singapore Night Festival 2019
23 - 31 August 2018, 7.30pm - 12am
www.nightfestival.sg

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Arts Festivals Art and Design National Museum of Singapore

TRENDING

&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Diners horrified after &#039;U-shaped white stuff&#039; turns out to be &#039;50 to 100 worms&#039; in Seng Kee mee sua
Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover
Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars
Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the &#039;woman in his heart&#039;
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the 'woman in his heart'
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Durian stall in CCK to give away XO durians to seniors on Aug 24
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Flying long-haul when you&#039;re old: Tips and advice for seniors
Flying long-haul when you're old: Tips and advice for seniors

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
Worm lived in Chinese man&#039;s brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Singapore&#039;s miracle man: He returns to rock climbing just 4 months after being told he&#039;d never walk again
Singapore's miracle man: He returns to rock climbing 4 months after being told he'd never walk again

SERVICES