Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year

Like the gift that keeps on giving, Singapore's bicentennial continues to bring forth swathes of history, this time colouring the city centre in rich hues.

In collaboration with the Singapore Night Festival, the Bras Basah and Bugis district will once again transform into an ethereal wonderland of lights, colours and sounds from tomorrow till the end of August (Fridays to Sundays only).

With over 40 performances and 17 night light installations all across the area, there's plenty of new exhibits to see and experience even for the most regular of Night Fest enthusiasts.

Unlike last year, where the interactive artworks called for participants rather than an audience, this year's visitors can chill in the backseat as spectators.

While we do miss the interactive experience from the previous year's exhibits, we foresee it may be enjoyable for those who simply want to grab some shots for the 'gram.

As always, the event is free for all though there are specific programmes and events that require tickets. For the full list of performances and installations, check out their website.

If you haven't got the time to check out every single one of them, here are our top five picks.

1. DISCO WALKWAY BY AUX MEDIA GROUP

PHOTO: Rainer Cheung/AsiaOne

Feel the heartbeat of the city thrum through your veins as you walk down Stamford Walkway.

If you'd like, you could even break into song a la hit movie Hairspray's Good Morning Baltimore - except, it's at night and in Singapore. No one would judge, of course, not with the intoxicating rhythms and visuals of Disco Walkway compelling everyone to add a hop in their step.

With classic tunes such as ABBA's Dancing Queen, you really do feel like you're only young and 17.

Where to find it: Walkway along Stamford Road

2. SYMBIOTE BY LITEWERKZ

PHOTO: Rainer Cheung/AsiaOne

Familiar names such as LiteWerkz are back again. Meant to juxtapose tension and lightness, Symbiote invites the audience to crawl under the structure as different waves of colour wash over it.

PHOTO: Rainer Cheung/AsiaOne

Don't forget to grab a friend along as it makes for a fantastic photo opportunity and #ootds. There's even a handy guide placed at the side of each structure on the poses that you can do.

Where to find it: Walkway along Stamford Road

3. PROJECT: DOME

PHOTO: Rainer Cheung/AsiaOne

This particular exhibit features five different projection works from various groups of artists. All you've got to do is grab a beanbag and lie back as the visual feast unfolds above your heads.

Where to find it: SMU Campus Green

4. KEEP DREAMING BY SPECTACULAIRES

PHOTO: Rainer Cheung/AsiaOne

As ever, Night Fest isn't complete without a monumental projection. This year, the National Museum of Singapore comes to life in the form of three curious creatures. Follow the three as they take you on an illuminated whirlwind adventure through time and space.

Where to find it: National Museum of Singapore, façade

5. WORK-IN-PROGRESS BY ASYLUM

PHOTO: Singapore Night Festival

One of Asia's most respected creative companies, Asylum graces the Night Fest with an installation piece titled Work-in-progress. The exhibition features animated light formations dancing across the scaffold structure to the beat of the music.

Itching to score some photos for the 'gram? Then you've got to hit this place up.

Where to find it: National Design Centre

Of course, there are still many more installations yet to be uncovered, so you can spend a mid-summer's night prowling through the city streets. While the art installations are the main attractions, there are also performances to look forward to.

Singapore Night Festival 2019

23 - 31 August 2018, 7.30pm - 12am

www.nightfestival.sg

