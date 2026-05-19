Singapore to undertake assessment by international energy body on potential nuclear energy deployment: PM Wong

Singapore will be evaluating its ability to potentially deploy nuclear energy through an assessment by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 2027, announced Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Exploring advanced nuclear energy technologies is one of they ways Singapore can build energy resilience and secure its supply chains, said PM Wong during his speech at the Energy Market Authority's (EMA) 25th Anniversary Gala Dinner on Tuesday (May 19).

In particular, Singapore has been progressively building capabilities in nuclear science, safety and technology in line with international best practices, and the IAEA assessment will help to validate the current progress and ensure that capability development is advancing in the right direction.

The assessment, called the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR), is part of the IAEA Milestones Approach — a structured, internationally recognised framework to guide countries in understanding the commitments and obligations associated with developing a nuclear power programme.

The Milestones Approach comprehensively assesses 19 areas, such as capabilities to manage nuclear safety, radioactive waste, and emergency planning.

Singapore plans to undertake the INIR Phase 1 Mission in 2027, following the completion of a self-evaluation report.

During the Mission, Singapore will host a week-long plenary interview conducted by IAEA experts, which will enable them to better understand Singapore’s current stage of development and provide more tailored support for capability building efforts in the future.

The results of the INIR Phase 1 Mission will subsequently detail the IAEA's observations, recommendations and suggestions, which can be used to develop a national action plan to chart out additional work required to reach Milestone 1.

No decision to adopt nuclear energy yet: PM Wong

While Singapore is choosing to undertake the IAEA's assessment, the decision to adopt and deploy nuclear energy has not been made yet, said PM Wong.

There are also no plans to progress through the IAEA Milestones Approach until decision to adopt nuclear energy is made, he added.

PM Wong said: "The purpose of the Phase 1 Review is to assess whether Singapore is ready to make an informed decision on nuclear energy deployment. The emphasis is on being ready to make an informed decision."

The decision to deploy nuclear power will be heavily depend on safety, which will always be the "overriding priority", he said, emphasising that there is "no margin for error".

According to a press release by the EMA on Tuesday, countries that have completed the INIR Phase 1 Mission can use the report findings to assess their readiness to make an informed decision on whether to adopt nuclear energy.

Notably, not all countries that have completed the Phase 1 Mission have moved on to subsequent phases — Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam have undergone INIR Phase 1 reviews but have not made a final decision to deploy nuclear energy.

Building energy resilience

Developing nuclear energy capabilities can help Singapore diversify its energy supply and build energy resilience, especially as external shocks become more frequent.

Building strategic energy buffers was also a key feature of the Economic Strategy Review's final recommendations released on May 13, which laid out 32 ways for Singapore to sustain economic growth and stay globally competitive over the long term.

Currently, 95 per cent of Singapore's electricity is produced using imported natural gas, meaning that Singapore is highly vulnerable to volatilities in the global environment, including fuel supply chain disruptions and energy price fluctuations.

Solar energy and imported electricity are other energy sources that Singapore currently uses, though they are also subject to their respective limitations.

Despite Singapore being one of the most solar dense cities in the world, solar energy still has limited scalability and can only meet meet less than 10 per cent of Singapore's electricity demand by 2050 due to land constraints.

Electricity imports from countries such as Australia and Indonesia are also subject to supply chain disruptions, thus creating the need for Singapore to strengthen its own energy supplies.

"We will approach this rigorously and thoroughly," said PM Wong, adding that the Government will continue to keep the public informed throughout the process and that the IAEA's findings will be shared when the assessment is complete.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com