No decision on nuclear energy deployment in Singapore yet: Dr Tan See Leng

The Singapore government has not made a decision on whether to deploy nuclear energy, with studies presently focused on the suitability of latest nuclear technologies, including safety and viability aspects, said Minister-in-Charge of Energy, Science and Technology Dr Tan See Leng on Thursday (Nov 6).

Dr Tan was responding to questions from both People's Action Party (PAP) and Workers' Party (WP) MPs, who asked a range of questions including deployment timeframe, potential sites and safety-related concerns.

The minister said that while dedicated nuclear energy teams have been established at the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and National Environment Agency, they are presently focused on the safety and viability aspects.

"EMA is focused on helping Singapore understand the safety and viability of various advanced nuclear power plant technologies.

"It will not focus on potential sites or deployment timelines, as I shared right at the beginning, because we have not made any decision on deploying nuclear energy in Singapore," said Dr Tan, adding that there will be regular public engagements on the latest developments in nuclear energy.

Getting ready for potential nuclear energy deployment in the region

Regardless of Singapore's present position and eventual decision, countries in the region may still deploy nuclear energy technologies.

Said Dr Tan: "So, as the regional interest in nuclear power technologies continues to grow, we want to contemporaneously and progressively prepare our fellow Singaporeans for the potential deployment of nuclear energy in the region."

"We have to prepare our population and what are the mitigating actions that could be taken in the unlikely event of an accident in nuclear energy facilities in the region," the minister added.

Dr Tan also fielded a question from Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh who asked whether the nuclear energy technologies considered by regional countries are of newer or older types, and their progress.

"There's been some exhortations by our neighbours that they want to develop it (nuclear energy technologies) in 10 years, some 15, some 20 years, they have not stated what type of technologies they are going to deploy — whether it's conventional ones, or whether it's going to be the advanced nuclear energy technologies," he responded.

[[nid:720646]]

editor@asiaone.com