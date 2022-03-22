Singapore is opening an embassy in Israel — after 53 years of diplomatic ties

Singapore will set up an embassy in Israel a whopping 53 years after both states established diplomatic ties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (March 21) that the embassy in Tel Aviv will "serve as a focal point and support Singapore companies seeking to expand their collaboration with potential Israeli partners".

The announcement came at the start of Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan's official three-day visit to Israel.

During his visit, Minister Balakrishnan also had an open discussion on regional and international developments with Israel's foreign minister Yair Lapid.

MFA noted that Singapore has a longstanding and principled support for a "negotiated two-state solution, consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, with Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security, in order to achieve a durable, just and comprehensive solution."

"Singapore hopes that both the Israeli and Palestinian sides would find ways to engage in direct negotiations on the basis of a two-state solution. All parties should refrain from any unilateral actions that could increase tensions and undermine prospects for peace."

Israel and Singapore first established diplomatic ties in 1969. Although Israel has had an embassy in Singapore for more than five decades, Singapore only had a honorary consulate-general in Tel Aviv.

Singapore to establish representative office in Palestine

Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Palestinian Authority Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates His Excellency Dr Riyad Al-Malki at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Expatriates.

PHOTO: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

During his visit to the Palestinian Territories on March 20, Minister Balakrishnan reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to supporting the Palestinian Authority (PA) through capacity-building.

He encouraged more Palestinian officials to participate in training courses under Singapore's $10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance Package.

To support the PA in combating Covid-19, Singapore also conveyed a special healthcare assistance package worth about $750,000 which included PCR test kits, reusable masks as well as customised healthcare courses and postgraduate scholarships aimed at training Palestinian healthcare policymakers and professionals.

Minister Balakrishnan also conveyed Singapore's intention to establish a representative office in Ramallah, Palestine, "to coordinate the country's technical assistance to the PA, and support the work of Singapore's Non-Resident Representative to the PA."

PA foreign minister Riyad Al-Malki welcomed the opening of the representative office.

