‘A lot of time wasted’: Singapore parents talk about the struggles they face with children’s healthcare, and how a dedicated urgent care centre can alleviate anxieties and frustrations

When her one-year-old's fever persisted for the fifth day in a row, Chloe, then a first-time mother, knew that she needed to take him to a doctor immediately.

Like most parents who have had to deal with a medical emergency after clinic hours, she brought him straight to a children's emergency department.

"General practitioners (GPs) that open 24 hours a day aren't usually paediatricians. There were times when we've brought our child to the GP only to be told to go to a children's hospital after their assessment, which means we've wasted time travelling," Chloe recounts.

"That can be tiring for a sick child. So now we just head straight to a children's hospital, which has all the relevant medical experts and facilities," she says, adding that it would have been very helpful if there was a paediatric urgent care centre near her place.

This is a sentiment shared by most parents that AsiaOne spoke to. In our poll with over 20 parents, over half said that they've had difficulties finding paediatric care for medical emergencies.

If you're a parent with similar concerns, here are some reassuring news. Should you require paediatric care for emergency conditions, there's now another option - the newly-opened Parkway East Paediatric Urgent Care Centre.

As an urgent care centre, it is equipped to deal with medical emergencies, including breathlessness, chest pains, seizures, poisoning and bad falls resulting in uncontrolled bleeding or fractures. It is open till 11pm every day, including Sundays and public holidays.

There are plans to extend operation hours to 24 hours, but in the meantime, paediatric patients will be directed to Parkway East Hospital's 24-hour urgent care centre for all should they visit outside of operational hours.

The Parkway East Paediatric Urgent Care Centre is located within Parkway East Hospital, which sits at the junction of Joo Chiat Place and Telok Kurau Road. This marks the first time that a private hospital in Singapore is offering dedicated urgent medical care for paediatric patients, from infants to teenagers.

Shorter wait times, full suite of paediatric services

No parent wants to see their child in pain or discomfort, and one of the most frustrating - and anxiety-inducing - experiences for parents is when they're faced with a long wait to get their child tended to.

One mother told AsiaOne that she once had to wait for two hours to get an X-ray for her child's suspected arm fracture at another private hospital.

And because the hospital didn't have a paediatric specialist on duty, they had to wait another three hours for one to arrive to do the follow-up MRI.

All in all, they waited for over five hours before her child was diagnosed with an arm sprain.

"It felt like we wasted a lot of time. We couldn't go anywhere else while waiting for the specialist [to arrive]. My son was hungry, but we could only sit there and wait," says PY, a 35-year-old auditor.

Charlene, a HR manager and mother of three, has a similar experience. When she got the call that her eldest son had fallen and broken his wrist in school, the 44-year-old immediately rushed him to the nearest hospital.

Unbeknownst to her, the hospital wasn't equipped to treat her 10-year-old's injury.

"Because of his age, they needed to use a specific tool to help fix his wrist," she recalls.

They were transferred to the nearest children's emergency department via ambulance, where her son got his wrist treated while under general anaesthesia.

"I picked him up from school at about 11am, and we only left the children's hospital at around 10pm. We were both very tired by the end of it," Charlene recounts, adding that she regretted making a wasted trip to the first hospital.

In such situations, it is best to head directly to a hospital equipped with a comprehensive range of paediatric services to ensure prompt and effective treatment for your child.

As a private institution, Parkway East Hospital has an average waiting time of 30 minutes. Parents seeking urgent medical assistance will also benefit from the hospital's network of specialists, staff, and facilities.

"Since it is located within a hospital, laboratory tests, radiology scans and admissions to the hospital can be arranged swiftly and seamlessly," says Ivan Khor, Parkway East Hospital's Chief Executive Officer.

For instance, if the child needs to see a specialist or undergo surgery, parents can make the necessary arrangements seamlessly within one location.

Growing need for paediatric urgent care

Parkway East Hospital has observed an increased demand for paediatric urgent care over the years.

Compared to last year, the hospital saw a more than ten per cent increase in the number of paediatric inpatients. Admissions through its 24-Hour Urgent Care Centre rose by more than 80 per cent, with children aged 6 and below making up the largest group.

The top reasons for paediatric admissions in 2023 include respiratory infections such as bronchitis and bronchiolitis, influenza, pneumonia, gastroenteritis and colitis.

Correspondingly, the parents that AsiaOne polled also highlighted a need for more urgent care services, with over 45 per cent of respondents saying that they have brought their children to the emergency room because there were no other available options.

Beyond that, parents also wished for more healthcare workers who are experienced in paediatric care - especially since the experience of going to the hospital and undergoing medical procedures can be unpleasant, or even scary, for a young child.

When Chloe arrived at the hospital with her one-year-old, a blood test was ordered to determine the cause of his high fever. However, she was told that she couldn't be with him during the blood draw, which turned out to be a traumatic ordeal.

"They couldn't find his vein, so he got poked a few times. He was screaming and crying in the room for 30 minutes straight," she recalls.

The Parkway East Paediatric Urgent Care Centre provides another option for parents looking for quality paediatric care, especially for those residing in the East.

The team there is led by Dr Lee Khai Pin, who has more than two decades of experience in general paediatrics and paediatric emergency medicine. In addition, patients will also be cared for by experienced nurses as well as multi-disciplinary specialists.

And if your child needs to be admitted, Parkway East Hospital has 19 newly refurbished paediatric wards available. Amenities include toys, board games, books and even glamping tents to make the stay more comfortable for little ones.

Accessible and convenient children-care services

Over 45 per cent of the parents polled raised concerns about the cost when it comes to children's healthcare services.

Despite being a private healthcare group, your child's bill at IHH Healthcare Singapore might be more affordable than you think - especially with an Intergrated Shield Plan.

To make things easier, they have a bill estimator that allows you to calculate your out-of-pocket expenses for common surgical procedures.

Beyond the financial aspect, IHH Healthcare Singapore provides a holistic approach to paediatric care. In addition to urgent care, the group offers a comprehensive spectrum of paediatric services, encompassing everything from vaccinations to specialised medical care for children.

For instance, Parkway MediCentre is a one-stop medical centre that offers paediatric and radiology services, on top of regular GP services.

It also has extended hours compared to normal polyclinics: GP and urgent care services are available Mondays to Saturdays from 8am to 9.30pm, and 8.30am to 6pm on Sundays. Paediatric specialist services are available from Mondays to Thursdays, 9.30am to 4.30pm (with a break from 1-2pm), Fridays 9.30am to 1pm and alternate Saturdays from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Conveniently located in Woodleigh Mall, Parkway MediCentre makes it easier for parents in the surrounding vicinities to schedule medical appointments for their children all in one place or during a single visit - an issue faced by nearly 70 per cent of the parents polled.

From medical emergencies to subsequent follow-ups, and even allied health services such as rehab and dietetics for children, IHH Healthcare Singapore offers parents a wide range of paediatric care services within its network. To find out more, click here.

