Singapore part of five-nation ASEAN bid for 2034 World Cup

SINGAPORE - Over two decades after the idea of a joint Asean bid for the World Cup was first mooted, the project has been given a fresh lease of life with Thailand's Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announcing on Wednesday (Oct 9) they would be leading a joint bid to host the 2034 tournament.

The other four nations are Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, said a report in the Bangkok Post.

The proposal for a joint bid was agreed at the fifth Asean Ministerial Meeting on Sports in Manila on Wednesday.

Among the attendees at the week-long meeting were government and sports officials from the 11 nations and Japan, including representatives from Singapore's Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY).

In June, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha made headlines in the region and set social media abuzz after he announced that South-east Asian countries would jointly bid to host football's biggest extravaganza in 2034.

He made the declaration after meetings between leaders at the Asean Summit in Bangkok.

The idea of a joint Asean World Cup bid was first mooted in 1996, when it was raised by then Minister for Community Development Abdullah Tarmugi and positively received by the Asean Football Federation.