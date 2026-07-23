Singapore passport crowned world's most powerful for third year running

Singaporeans continue to enjoy some of the world's greatest travel freedom, with the Republic retaining the title of the world's most powerful passport for the third consecutive year.

The Singapore passport offers visa-free access to 192 destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index released on Monday (July 21).

The index ranks 199 passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa in advance.

Drawing on data from 227 destinations worldwide, the Henley Passport Index assigns each passport a score based on the number of destinations its holders can enter visa-free. The more destinations a passport can access without a prior visa, the higher it scores on the index.

Singapore topped this year's list, with a score of 192.

Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates tied at second place with a score of 188.

Sweden ranked third with a score of 187. Eleven European countries tied for fourth place.

At the other end of the ranking is Afghanistan. It ranked last place, with access to just 22 countries worldwide.

Peacefulness and passport power

Henley & Partners also examined the relationship between passport strength and the Global Peace Index and found a strong positive correlation between peacefulness and passport power.

According to the analysis, the world's most peaceful nations generally enjoy the strongest passports.

Singapore ranks eighth on the Global Peace Index and also holds the top spot on the Henley Passport Index. Japan, Switzerland, Ireland, Austria, Portugal, Finland, Denmark, New Zealand, Canada, Czechia, and Malaysia all feature among the top performers on both indexes.

The opposite trend is evident among countries at the bottom of both rankings. Afghanistan, Syria, and Yemen are among the world's least peaceful nations globally and have the world's weakest passports.

However, Henley & Partners noted several exceptions to the trend. Israel, the United States and Ukraine rank significantly higher on the Henley Passport Index despite placing lower on the Global Peace Index.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com