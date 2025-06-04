Singapore Pools launches new Toto fixed prize game debuting with June 12 draw

Singapore Pools has introduced a new Toto format called Toto Match, which pays out a fixed prize for every dollar bet, starting with the June 12 draw.

While the traditional Toto format has a jackpot prize, Toto Match allows punters to win bigger payouts when they make larger bets.

For every Toto draw, six winning numbers and one additional number will be chosen between one and 49.

Two bet types are available under Toto Match and punters can participate in both for the same draw.

First, players can bet on matching either two, three, or four numbers from the winning draw.

For every dollar bet, players will receive $50 for two matches, $500 for three matches, and $7,000 for four matches.

Under this type, players must have the selected number of matches to win the corresponding prize.

For example, if a player bets on getting three matches but has only two, he will not receive the $50 prize for two matches.

The second bet type allows punters to choose one number from one to 49. They will win $30 for every dollar bet if their selected number is the additional number of the draw.

On its website, Singapore Pools said: "The launch of Toto Match is in response to consumer preferences for a fixed payout model in Toto game."

Zhang Zhong Qing, who buys Toto regularly, told AsiaOne he was interested in buying Toto Match.

"A new format renews hope for punters and adds a sense of novelty," the 51-year-old said.

However, some punters said the payouts were too little and unattractive.

"The attraction of Toto is the dream of clinching the top prize. Setting a fixed prize diminishes the attraction, might as well just do 4D," Koh Hui Sze, 51, said.

Sales for Toto Match will be available at all Singapore Pools branches and authorised retail outlets from June 10.

