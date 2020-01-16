Singapore Pools' online Toto Quick Pick option hit by 2 software glitches; '49' left out of numbers generated

SINGAPORE - Punters using the Singapore Pools' online Toto Quick Pick option have been affected by two software glitches, one of which left the number '49' out of the numbers generated in their bets for a period of more than a year.

In a statement on Wednesday (Jan 15), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it was notified of the glitches earlier this month.

"MHA takes a very serious view of these errors and is currently investigating the matter," said the gambling regulator, adding that Singapore Pools has since rectified the errors.

The errors affected only punters who placed their bets online, said the MHA, adding that customers who placed bets at Singapore Pools retail outlets in person were not affected.

Singapore Pools alerted the ministry of the first software error involving Toto Quick Pick numbers purchased through its online platforms on Jan 3.

Punters who place bets via the Quick Pick option allow the Singapore Pools system to generate a random set of numbers for them.

The first glitch resulted in the system excluding the number 49 and selecting numbers from 1 to 48 only, when generating Quick Pick numbers for customers placing bets online.

The Singapore Pools was alerted to the glitch on Dec 18 last year and rectified it three days later.

The second software glitch in the Toto Quick Pick System Roll was discovered while resolving the first error on Dec 20 last year, and was reported to the ministry on Jan 10 this year.