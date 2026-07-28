$7 QuickPick ticket wins $5.9m Toto jackpot

A $7 QuickPick ticket has won the more than $5.9 million jackpot in the Toto draw on Monday (July 27).

According to Singapore Pools, the sole Group 1 winning share of $5,900,838 came from a QuickPick System 7 entry bought through the Singapore Pools' account betting service.

The winning numbers: 22, 23, 30, 36, 44 and 48, with the additional number 28.

Four winning shares also took home the Group 2 prize, with each share receiving $156,797.

The draw also saw 241 Group 3 winners, each receiving $1,790. There were 611 Group 4 winners, who each took home $385, while 12,154 Group 5 winners received $50 each.

A total of 16,502 Group 6 winners won $25 each, and 219,617 Group 7 winners received $10 each.

The next Toto draw will be held on July 30, with an estimated top prize of $1 million.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com